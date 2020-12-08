Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 625 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $149.31.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

