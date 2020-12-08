Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 158,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,431,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,420,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

