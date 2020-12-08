Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $249.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.36. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $253.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.