Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.