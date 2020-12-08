Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

