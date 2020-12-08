Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

