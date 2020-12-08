Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,557 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $371.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.