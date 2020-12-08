Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

