Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 5,773 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,666,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $252,902,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

OTIS opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.