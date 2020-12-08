Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $235.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

