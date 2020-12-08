Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

