PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Critical Review

PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of PharmChem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PharmChem and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmChem 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitae 0 4 3 0 2.43

Invitae has a consensus price target of $38.61, suggesting a potential downside of 28.76%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than PharmChem.

Profitability

This table compares PharmChem and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmChem N/A N/A N/A Invitae -182.73% -77.82% -36.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmChem and Invitae’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmChem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitae $216.82 million 44.16 -$241.96 million ($2.28) -23.77

PharmChem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Risk & Volatility

PharmChem has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invitae beats PharmChem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmChem Company Profile

PharmChem, Inc. provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products. The company also provides preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders; products for prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders; a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, a platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. Invitae Corporation has a collaboration with Gene Therapies Ltd. for the detection of lysosomal storage disorders in children; and a research collaboration with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

