Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

