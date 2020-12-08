Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.21.

NYSE PHR opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,478 shares of company stock worth $1,334,408. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

