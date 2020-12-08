Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.02.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

