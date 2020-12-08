PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

