Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 112,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.