Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PRU opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

