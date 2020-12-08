Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of PRU opened at $79.98 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

