Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,800 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

