Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $341.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.21 and its 200 day moving average is $311.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

