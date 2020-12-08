Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,950,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

