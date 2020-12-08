Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,568 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,403 shares of company stock worth $93,681,407. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

