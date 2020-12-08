Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 60,608 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 571.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

