Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

