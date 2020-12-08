Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

