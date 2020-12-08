Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,587 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

