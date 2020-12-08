Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 115,000 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 64.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,956,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,060,000 after buying an additional 770,102 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 67.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 542,679 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 604.8% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 613,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 536.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420,739 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

