Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 600 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,157.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,148.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

