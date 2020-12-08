Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,640 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

