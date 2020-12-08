Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 1,925,140 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,925,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of New Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in New Gold by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,438,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

