Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Albany International worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

