Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.