Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Innospec worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 113.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innospec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Innospec stock opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

