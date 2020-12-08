Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Big Lots worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.