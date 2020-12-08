Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Matson worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,557,878.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

