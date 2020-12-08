Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Ball by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 62.5% during the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLL opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,047. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

