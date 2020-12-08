Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Vicor worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vicor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vicor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vicor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vicor by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $3,832,055. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

VICR opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.76 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

