Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.33 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 355.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,934,000 after buying an additional 1,012,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,928,000 after buying an additional 602,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,488 shares of company stock worth $2,655,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

