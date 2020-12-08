Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.36 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

