Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.42 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.29% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 27.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

