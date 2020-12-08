Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.43 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of PriceSmart worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PSMT stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $85.95.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

