Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.55 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Forward Air worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

