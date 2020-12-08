Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 306,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.