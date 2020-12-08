Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after buying an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

