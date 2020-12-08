Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.71 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Korn Ferry worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE KFY opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.