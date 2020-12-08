Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

