Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $38,639.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,308.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,332. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

