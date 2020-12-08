Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Silvercorp Metals worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 188.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SVM opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

