Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,051,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in National General by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National General by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. National General Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGHC shares. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.